Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 313.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.00%.

AHEXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 54.50 to CHF 51.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

