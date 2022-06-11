adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADDYY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on adidas from €359.00 ($386.02) to €348.00 ($374.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Baader Bank cut adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on adidas from €205.00 ($220.43) to €193.00 ($207.53) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. adidas’s payout ratio is 20.13%.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
