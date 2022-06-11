Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEDFF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aedifica from €120.00 ($129.03) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Aedifica alerts:

OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $102.70 on Friday. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $102.70 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.