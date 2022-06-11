Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

AERI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 496,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $292.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.75. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

