AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 304.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 426,615 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 847,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 414,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AF Acquisition by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 490,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,320,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $9.76 on Friday. AF Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

