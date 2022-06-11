African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 374.7% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AGAC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. African Gold Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

