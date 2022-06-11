Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, an increase of 259.8% from the May 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of AAGFF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

