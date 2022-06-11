Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGGZF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.
Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
