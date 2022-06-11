Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$31.04 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$44.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.80. The stock has a market cap of C$586.10 million and a P/E ratio of 50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$292.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.48 million. Analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.8699998 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

