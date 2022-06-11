Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 370.8% from the May 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFAF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Agra Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Get Agra Ventures alerts:

About Agra Ventures (Get Rating)

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It manufactures and distributes premium personal care, cosmetics, and cannabinoid-infused product lines; hand-made skin care lines; CBD-infused topical creams; therapeutic relief balms; sport pain CBD tinctures; CBD-infused soaks; CBD-infused roll-ons and healing sticks; THC flowers; balanced THC and CBD flowers; and cannabinoid-infused carbonated beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agra Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agra Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.