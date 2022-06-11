Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Air Industries Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRI. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Air Industries Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Air Industries Group by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 31,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

