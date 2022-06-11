Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.67.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALFVY. Barclays cut their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
ALFVY opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $44.34.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
