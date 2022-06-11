Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $343.67.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.5024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

