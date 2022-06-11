AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a growth of 295.2% from the May 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AWF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 102,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,764. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
