AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the May 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

AFB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 66,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.