AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the May 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.