Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

ALSN stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

