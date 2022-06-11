Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.
ALSN stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
