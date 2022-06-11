Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the May 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Alset EHome International news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $112,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,366,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,014,305.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,337,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,368. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alset EHome International by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alset EHome International by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alset EHome International by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEI stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Alset EHome International has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

