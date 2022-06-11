AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ATGFF opened at $23.06 on Friday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.