Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ATAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 5,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAQ. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 106,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 496.1% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

