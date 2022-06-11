Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 326.3% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.12. Alvopetro Energy has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 44.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alvopetro Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

