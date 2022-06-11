American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Short Interest Down 67.0% in May

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAO opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 514,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in American Acquisition Opportunity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

