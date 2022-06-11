American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $212.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.29% from the company’s previous close.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

Shares of AXP traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average of $173.79. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

