Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in May

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the May 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AWLIF opened at 0.60 on Friday. Ameriwest Lithium has a 12 month low of 0.52 and a 12 month high of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.71 and a 200-day moving average of 0.82.

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 275 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 placer mineral claims covering an area of 16,940 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

