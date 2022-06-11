Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.85.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.
