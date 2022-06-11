Analysts Anticipate B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for B2Gold’s earnings. B2Gold reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for B2Gold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BTG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 21,179,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,923,858. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.98.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

