Analysts Expect Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) to Post $2.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) to announce $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.33. Imperial Oil reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 434.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full-year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Imperial Oil.
Several research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
