Analysts Expect Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) to Post $2.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) to announce $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.33. Imperial Oil reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 434.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full-year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Imperial Oil.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of IMO traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,154. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

