Analysts Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Price Target at $43.80

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIB. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CIB stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. Research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

