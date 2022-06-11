Analysts Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target at $27.50

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of CRSR opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

