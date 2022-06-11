Analysts Set IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target at $24.11

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.11.
ISEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
IVERIC bio stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.55.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
