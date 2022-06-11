Analysts Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target at $24.71

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,117 shares of company stock worth $1,533,180. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,972 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $31,588,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 935,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,322.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

NAPA stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.