Analyzing Allego (NYSE:ALLG) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JD.com and Allego, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 1 2 10 1 2.79 Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67

JD.com currently has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.69%. Allego has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.38%. Given Allego’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than JD.com.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com -1.03% 3.95% 2.00% Allego N/A N/A -78.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JD.com and Allego’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $149.33 billion 0.56 -$559.00 million ($1.02) -60.30 Allego $102.10 million 5.03 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

Allego has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JD.com.

Volatility and Risk

JD.com has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JD.com beats Allego on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc. provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; and provides asset management services for logistics property investors. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Allego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

