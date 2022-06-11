Analyzing ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) & Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) and Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ASOS alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ASOS and Victoria’s Secret & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASOS 0 8 7 0 2.47 Victoria’s Secret & Co. 0 3 7 0 2.70

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus target price of $62.91, suggesting a potential upside of 76.66%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than ASOS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASOS and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASOS $5.33 billion 0.30 $174.80 million N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.78 billion 0.44 $646.00 million $6.15 5.79

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than ASOS.

Profitability

This table compares ASOS and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASOS N/A N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. 8.24% 138.53% 13.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats ASOS on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands. As of March 2, 2022, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.