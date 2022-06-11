Analyzing Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) & STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and STAAR Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical 11.98% 12.78% 9.89%

89.9% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and STAAR Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.31 $182.00 million N/A N/A STAAR Surgical $230.47 million 13.90 $24.50 million $0.58 115.54

Bausch + Lomb has higher revenue and earnings than STAAR Surgical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bausch + Lomb and STAAR Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 0 4 7 0 2.64 STAAR Surgical 0 1 5 0 2.83

Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.84%. STAAR Surgical has a consensus price target of $101.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.72%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than STAAR Surgical.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats Bausch + Lomb on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments and treatments for various eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases; and and contact lenses for therapeutic use. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and instrumental tools and technologies for the treatment of corneal, cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers preloaded silicone cataract intraocular lenses and injector systems for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Germany, Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through own representatives and independent distributors in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, Italy, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

