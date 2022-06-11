Analyzing CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get CI&T alerts:

10.1% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CI&T and Symbolic Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Symbolic Logic 2.55% -9.87% -7.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and Symbolic Logic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $267.71 million 6.27 $23.34 million N/A N/A Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.68 $17.44 million $0.06 24.34

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and Symbolic Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Summary

CI&T beats Symbolic Logic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.