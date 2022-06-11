Analyzing Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coupang and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $18.41 billion 1.10 -$1.54 billion ($0.84) -13.69 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coupang and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 1 6 0 2.86 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupang presently has a consensus price target of $30.17, indicating a potential upside of 162.32%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -7.54% -48.47% -13.47% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Summary

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II beats Coupang on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

