Analyzing CVRx (CVRX) and Its Rivals

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) is one of 216 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CVRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -311.83% -148.64% -33.31% CVRx Competitors -748.20% -65.14% -19.63%

65.9% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CVRx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 CVRx Competitors 533 2946 7115 161 2.64

CVRx currently has a consensus target price of $20.84, indicating a potential upside of 209.72%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 56.32%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVRx and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million -$43.08 million -0.14 CVRx Competitors $1.15 billion $84.66 million -519.40

CVRx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About CVRx (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

