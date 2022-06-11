Analyzing Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) & Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI)

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eastside Distilling and Gemini Group Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Gemini Group Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -60.82% -68.39% -25.24% Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Group Global has a beta of -4.63, meaning that its stock price is 563% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Gemini Group Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $12.89 million 0.80 -$2.20 million ($0.76) -0.90 Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gemini Group Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Summary

Eastside Distilling beats Gemini Group Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Gemini Group Global (Get Rating)

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

