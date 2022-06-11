Analyzing Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gentherm alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gentherm and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cepton 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gentherm currently has a consensus target price of $98.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.33%. Cepton has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 927.40%. Given Cepton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Gentherm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Gentherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gentherm and Cepton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $1.05 billion 2.23 $93.43 million $2.16 32.55 Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

Risk and Volatility

Gentherm has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 7.05% 12.20% 8.42% Cepton N/A -32.12% -18.68%

Summary

Gentherm beats Cepton on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries, as well as thermal management products for heating and cooling 12 volts, 48 volts, and high voltage batteries and battery modules; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and first tier suppliers, such as automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

Cepton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.