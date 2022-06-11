Analyzing MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get BTCS alerts:

This table compares BTCS and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -880.56% -152.08% -109.91% MCX Technologies -72.47% -74.45% -59.99%

3.2% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BTCS has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BTCS and MCX Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTCS and MCX Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.21 million 24.25 -$16.05 million N/A N/A MCX Technologies $750,000.00 N/A -$360,000.00 N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS.

About BTCS (Get Rating)

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About MCX Technologies (Get Rating)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.