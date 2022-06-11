Analyzing Rover Group (ROVR) & Its Peers

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rover Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rover Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rover Group Competitors 179 798 1444 63 2.56

Rover Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 138.65%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 31.13%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22% Rover Group Competitors -24.25% 340.80% -3.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million -$64.05 million -3.49 Rover Group Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 22.51

Rover Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Rover Group has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rover Group competitors beat Rover Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

