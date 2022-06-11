Analyzing Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and O2Micro International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $720.86 million 7.10 $2.12 billion $47.70 2.93 O2Micro International $101.10 million 1.18 $12.11 million $0.34 12.00

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. Silicon Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 266.91% 4.08% 2.91% O2Micro International 10.60% 10.85% 9.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 2 5 0 2.71 O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $197.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.87%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats O2Micro International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

O2Micro International Company Profile (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, or distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

