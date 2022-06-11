Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI opened at $4.65 on Friday. Angi has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Angi will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

