Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $66.08 on Friday. Ansell has a 12-month low of $66.08 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

