ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $288.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.16. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $248.82 and a 52-week high of $615.99.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $2.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $0.91.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ANTA Sports Products from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About ANTA Sports Products (Get Rating)

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.