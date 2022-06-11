Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the May 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $43.00 on Friday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

About Aperam (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

