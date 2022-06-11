Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the May 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $43.00 on Friday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

