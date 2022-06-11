Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Critical Contrast

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aramark and ONE Group Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $12.10 billion 0.70 -$90.83 million $0.58 56.81 ONE Group Hospitality $277.18 million 1.06 $31.35 million $1.03 8.79

ONE Group Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aramark. ONE Group Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and ONE Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 1.02% 6.43% 1.24% ONE Group Hospitality 11.62% 42.74% 10.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aramark and ONE Group Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 1 4 4 0 2.33 ONE Group Hospitality 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aramark presently has a consensus price target of $39.43, indicating a potential upside of 19.66%. ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.90%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than Aramark.

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats Aramark on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. As of December 31, 2021, it owned, operated, managed, or licensed 60 venues, including 23 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, as well as 13 F&B venues in seven hotels and casinos in the United States and Europe. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.