ArrowMark Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BANX)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

ArrowMark Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ArrowMark Financial has a payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NASDAQ BANX opened at $19.80 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of ArrowMark Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

