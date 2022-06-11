Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARGTF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARGTF opened at $4.68 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

