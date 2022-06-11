Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Artesian Resources stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 18,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,591. The firm has a market cap of $443.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.88.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $53,953.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

