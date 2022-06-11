Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after buying an additional 267,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $102.72 on Friday. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

